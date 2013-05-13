FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-DIRECTV prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond
May 13, 2013 / 4:15 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-DIRECTV prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower DIRECTV Holdings LLC

DIRECTV Financing Co Inc

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 19, 2023

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.441

Yield 2.815 pct

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 145.2bp

Over the 1.5 pct 2023 DBR

Payment Date May 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Barclays Capital & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing NYSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS0933547456

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

