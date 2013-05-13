New Issue-DIRECTV prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond

May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower DIRECTV Holdings LLC
DIRECTV Financing Co Inc
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 19, 2023
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.441
Yield 2.815 pct
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 145.2bp
Over the 1.5 pct 2023 DBR
Payment Date May 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Barclays Capital & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing NYSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
