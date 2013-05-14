FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euors to 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2013 / 10:31 AM / in 4 years

New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euors to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date March 15,2019

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 109.146

Spread Minus 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 35.56bp

Over the 3.75 pct Jan 2019 DBR

Payment Date May 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse,

Deutsche Bank, HSBC, LBBW & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 12.5 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 2.9 billion

Euro when fungible

ISIN XS0669743246

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
