New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euors to 2019 bond

May 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date March 15,2019

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 109.146

Spread Minus 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 35.56bp

Over the 3.75 pct Jan 2019 DBR

Payment Date May 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse,

Deutsche Bank, HSBC, LBBW & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 12.5 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 2.9 billion

Euro when fungible

ISIN XS0669743246

