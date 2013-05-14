FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Auckland Council adds 100 mln SFR to 2024 bond
May 14, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Auckland Council adds 100 mln SFR to 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Auckland Council

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 7, 2024

Coupon 1.125 pct

Spread 1 basis point

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 200 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0204017005

Data supplied by International Insider.

