New Issue-Kommunekredit prices $750 mln 2016 FRN

May 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommunekredit

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date May 23, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 11bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 11bp

Payment Date May 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0934157446

