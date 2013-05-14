New Issue-Caterpillar prices 300 mln euro 2016 FRN

May 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Caterpillar International Finance

Limited

Guarantor Caterpillar Financial Services

Corporation

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date May 23,2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 30bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 30bp

Payment Date May 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBS & SG

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0934041731

