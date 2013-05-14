FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BNG prices 1.25 bln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2013 / 1:11 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- BNG prices 1.25 bln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date May 21, 2018

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 99.62

Reoffer price 99.62

Yield 0.828 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 42.3

bp over the April 2018 OBL166

Payment Date May 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole, Deutsche

Bank and Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Netherlands

ISIN XS0933677071

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters

terminals)

