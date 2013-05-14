New Issue- BNG prices 1.25 bln euro 2018 bond

May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date May 21, 2018
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 99.62
Reoffer price 99.62
Yield 0.828 pct
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 42.3
bp over the April 2018 OBL166
Payment Date May 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole, Deutsche
Bank and Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Netherlands
