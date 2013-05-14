New Issue-Carrefour prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Carrefour SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 22, 2019
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.819
Reoffer price 99.819
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 118.1
bp over the 3.5 pct Jul 2019 DBR
Payment Date May 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Natixis, SG
CIB, Barclays, BBV, Citi, RBS,
Santander, Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN
programme
