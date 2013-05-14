New Issue-Italcementi Finance prices 150 mln euros to 2018 bond

May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Italcementi Finance S.A.

Guarantor Italcementi S.p.A.

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date February 21, 2018

Coupon 6.125 pct

Reoffer price 108.261

Spread 340 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNPP, CACIB, Natixis & Unicredit

Ratings Ba2 (Moody‘s), BB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro

When fungible

Temp ISIN XS0934047183

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.