New Issue-BNP Paribas prices 650 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-BNP Paribas prices 650 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date November 21, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.363

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 107.3

bp over the 4.25 pct July 2018 DBR

Payment Date May 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank,

Santander GBM & SwedBank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

ISIN XS0933994807

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
