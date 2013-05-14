New Issue-BNP Paribas prices 650 mln euro 2018 bond

May 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date November 21, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.363

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 107.3

bp over the 4.25 pct July 2018 DBR

Payment Date May 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank,

Santander GBM & SwedBank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

ISIN XS0933994807

