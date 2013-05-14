New Issue-Volkswagen prices 250 mln stg 2016 bond

May 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV
Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services NV
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date May 23, 2016
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.941
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct September 2016 UKT
Payment Date May 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Lloyds Bank & RBCCM
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Data supplied by International Insider.