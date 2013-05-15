New Issue-Constantia prices 150 mln euro Perp bond

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Perpetual Subordinated bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 6.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.95

Yield 6.894 pct

Spread 639 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 2.75 pct OBL 160

Payment Date May 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Erste Group Bank AG, Raiffeisen Bank International AG &

UniCredit Bank Austria AG

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 500

Governing Law Austrian

Notes 5/28/2013 to 5/27/2016 fixed,

5/28/2016 to 5/27/2019 fixed, 3y swap rate (as of 5/26/2016) +

initial credit spread

5/28/2019 to perpetuity floating, 3-month EURIBOR + initial credit

spread + 2.5% step-up

ISIN AT0000A107A5

Data supplied by International Insider.