New Issue-WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2020 bond

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower WGZ Bank AG

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date May 21, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 100.32

Reoffer price 100.32

Payment Date May 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) WGZ

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000WGZ7GX9

