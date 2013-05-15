New Issue-NRW prices 500 mln NOK 2018 bond

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Guarantor Land of Nordrhein-Westfalen
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 24, 2018
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.417
Reoffer yield 2.375 pct
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
