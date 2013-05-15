FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NRW prices 500 mln NOK 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2013 / 1:41 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-NRW prices 500 mln NOK 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor Land of Nordrhein-Westfalen

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 24, 2018

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.417

Reoffer yield 2.375 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

ISIN XS0935026632

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

