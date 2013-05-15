New Issue-NRW prices 500 mln NOK 2018 bond

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor Land of Nordrhein-Westfalen

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 24, 2018

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.417

Reoffer yield 2.375 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

ISIN XS0935026632

