New Issue-Volkswagen Financial prices 750 mln NOK 2016 bond

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 27, 2016

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.656

Spread 32 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.