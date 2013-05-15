New Issue-UBS prices $1.5 bln 2023 bond

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower UBS AG
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date May 22, 2023
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date May 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, CACIB, DANSKE, HSBC, ING,
Ratings BBB+ (Fitch), BBB- (S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Notes One time call at year five
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.