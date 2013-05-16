New Issue-EIB prices 750 mln SEK 2017 bond

May 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 750 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 30, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 19bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Svenska Handelsbanken

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.032 pct

Governing Law English

