New Issue-EIB prices 750 mln SEK 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
May 16, 2013 / 9:02 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EIB prices 750 mln SEK 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 750 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 30, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 19bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Svenska Handelsbanken

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.032 pct

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
