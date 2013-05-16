FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Pshypo prices dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
May 16, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Pshypo prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 15, 2019

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 100.128

ISIN CH0214365618

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 195 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 03, 2030

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 101.926

Notes The issue size will total 395 million Swiss francs

When fungible

Permanent ISIN CH0211588949

Temporary ISIN CH0214365634

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date June 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & Raiffeisen

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
