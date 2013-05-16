New Issue-Pshypo prices dual tranche deal

May 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 15, 2019
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 100.128
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 195 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 03, 2030
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 101.926
Notes The issue size will total 395 million Swiss francs
When fungible
Permanent ISIN CH0211588949
Temporary ISIN CH0214365634
Common Terms
Payment Date June 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & Raiffeisen
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Swiss
