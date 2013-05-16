New Issue-Tieto prices 100 mln euro 2019 bond

May 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Tieto Corporation

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date May 23, 2019

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.436

Yield 2.979 pct

Spread 200 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets & Pohjola Markets

Listing Nasdaq OMX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law Finnish

ISIN FI4000064167

