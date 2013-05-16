FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EFSF prices 5.0 bln euro 2023 bond
May 16, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EFSF prices 5.0 bln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Financial Stability

Facility(EFSF)

Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 23, 2023

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.531

Reoffer price 99.531

Yield 1.927 pct

Spread 32 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank &

JPMorgan

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN EU000A1GOBCO

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
