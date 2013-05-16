FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BNZ prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond
May 16, 2013 / 1:51 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-BNZ prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower BNZ International Funding Ltd

Guarantor Bank of New Zealand

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 23, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.568

Yield 1.34 pct

Spread 54 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 96.3bp

Over the OBL 165

Payment Date May 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPMorgan, NAB & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under the issuer’s GMTN programme

ISIN XS0935287275

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
