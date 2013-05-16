New Issue-Phoenix prices 300 mln euro 2020 bond

May 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Phoenix Pharmahandel GMBH & CO KG

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date May 27, 2020

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.229

Spread 211 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 557.4bp

Over the 3.25 pct DBR

Payment Date May 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole, Helaba, HSBC & LBBW

Full fees Undisclosed

Data supplied by International Insider.