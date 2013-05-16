FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-UniCredit prices 1.0 bln euro 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
May 16, 2013 / 3:02 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-UniCredit prices 1.0 bln euro 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower UniCredit S.p.A

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 150bp

Reoffer price 99.947

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 152bp

Payment Date May 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, Morgan Stanley &

UniCredit Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0935795939

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
