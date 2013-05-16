FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-EBRD prices $1.25 bln 2018 bond
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 16, 2013 / 3:51 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-EBRD prices $1.25 bln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount $1.25 billion

Maturity Date September 17, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.907

Reoffer yield 1.018 pct

Spread 24.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.625 pct Due 2018 UST

Payment Date May 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche bank, HSBC &

JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA(S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN US29874QCK85

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.