New Issue-EBRD prices $1.25 bln 2018 bond

May 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount $1.25 billion

Maturity Date September 17, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.907

Reoffer yield 1.018 pct

Spread 24.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.625 pct Due 2018 UST

Payment Date May 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche bank, HSBC &

JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA(S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN US29874QCK85