New Issue-EBRD prices $1.25 bln 2018 bond

May 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount $1.25 billion
Maturity Date September 17, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.907
Reoffer yield 1.018 pct
Spread 24.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.625 pct Due 2018 UST
Payment Date May 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche bank, HSBC &
JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA(S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1