New Issue-rabobank prices 50 mln Turkish lira 2017 bond

May 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date November 30, 2017
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price 100.143
Payment Date May 31, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM & Rabobank
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u0
Denoms (K) 1
Data supplied by International Insider.