New Issue-JPMorgan prices 850 mln euro 2028 bond

Borrower JP Morgan and CO Inc
Issue Amount 850 million euro
Maturity Date May 24,2028
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 98.852
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 24,2013
Lead Manager(s) JPM, ABN, BBVA, Credit Agricole,
Erste, HSBC, ING, RBI, RBS, SG &
Standard Chartered
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN
Programme
