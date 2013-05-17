New Issue-JPMorgan prices 850 mln euro 2028 bond

May 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower JP Morgan and CO Inc

Issue Amount 850 million euro

Maturity Date May 24,2028

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 98.852

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 24,2013

Lead Manager(s) JPM, ABN, BBVA, Credit Agricole,

Erste, HSBC, ING, RBI, RBS, SG &

Standard Chartered

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

Programme

