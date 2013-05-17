FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-JPMorgan prices 850 mln euro 2028 bond
#Market News
May 17, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-JPMorgan prices 850 mln euro 2028 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower JP Morgan and CO Inc

Issue Amount 850 million euro

Maturity Date May 24,2028

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 98.852

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 24,2013

Lead Manager(s) JPM, ABN, BBVA, Credit Agricole,

Erste, HSBC, ING, RBI, RBS, SG &

Standard Chartered

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

Programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

