New Issue-Powerlong prices 800 mln renminbi 2016 bond

Borrower Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited

Issue Amount 800 million renminbi

Maturity Date May 27, 2016

Coupon 9.50 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 9.50 pct

Payment Date May 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & RBC

Ratings B3 (Moody‘s), B (S&P)

Listing Hong Kong

Denoms (K) 1000 - 10

Governing Law New York

