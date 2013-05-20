FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Regeneron settles all pending litigation with Roche's Genentech
May 20, 2013 / 10:26 PM / 4 years ago

Regeneron settles all pending litigation with Roche's Genentech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said it settled all pending litigation with Roche Holding AG’s unit Genentech on the company’s eye drug, Eylea, and cancer drug, Zaltrap.

Shares of Regeneron were up 1.8 percent in extended trading.

Regeneron, which had agreed on Dec. 31, 2011 to make royalty and milestone payments to Genentech based on Eylea’s U.S. sales, said on Monday the payment will now include worldwide sales of the eye drug.

Bayer AG, which markets Eylea outside the United States, will share the payments.

Regeneron and Sanofi SA’s units in the United States, which co-developed Zaltrap, will pay $19 million to Genentech when cumulative sales of the drug reach $200 million.

They will also pay 4.5 percent on cumulative sales of $400 million to $1 billion and 6.5 percent on sales over $1 billion.

Genentech had alleged that the active ingredients in both the drugs infringed its anti-VEGF technology patent.

