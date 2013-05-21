New Issue-DG Hypo prices 50 mln euro 2023 bond

May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date May 30, 2023
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.90
Reoffer price 99.90
Payment Date May 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deka
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt issuance programme
