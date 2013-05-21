FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-DG Hypo prices 50 mln euro 2023 bond
May 21, 2013 / 8:51 AM / in 4 years

New Issue-DG Hypo prices 50 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date May 30, 2023

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.90

Reoffer price 99.90

Payment Date May 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deka

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt issuance programme

ISIN DE000A1PG2A5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

