New Issue-Stadtsparkasse prices 50 mln euro 2020 bond

May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Stadtsparkasse Dusseldorf
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date May 29, 2020
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.61
Reoffer price 99.61
Yield 1.183 pct
Payment Date May 29, 2013
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law German
Data supplied by International Insider.