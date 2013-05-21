New Issue- Bosch prices 250 mln euro 2033 bond

May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Robert Bosch

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date May 27, 2033

Coupon 2.979 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 88bp

over Bunds

Payment Date May 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup & LBBW

Ratings AA- (S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

Data supplied by International Insider.