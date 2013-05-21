New Issue- DVB Bank prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower DVB Bank SE
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 28, 2018
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.905
Spread 83 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 123.8bp
Over the OBL 166
Payment Date May 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, DZ BANK & LBBW
Ratings A+ (S&P) &
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
