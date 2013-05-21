FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Gecina prices 300 mln euro 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
May 21, 2013 / 1:01 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Gecina prices 300 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Gecina SA

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date May 30, 2023

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 98.646

Reoffer price 98.646

Spread 140 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps,equivalent to 165.5bp

over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR

Payment Date May 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, HSBC, Natixis & SG CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011502814

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
