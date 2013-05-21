New Issue-Plastic Omnium prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 29, 2020
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.211
Reoffer price 99.211
Yield 3.0 pct
Spread 180.9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Natixis & Royal Bank
of Scotland
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
