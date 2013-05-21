FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KBC Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond
May 21, 2013

New Issue-KBC Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KBC Bank NV

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 28, 2020

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.277

Reoffer price 99.277

Yield 1.359 pct

Spread 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 62.4bp

Over the 3.25 pct Due 2020 DBR

Payment Date May 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, KBC, LBBW & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) AAA (Fitch)

Listing Brussels

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

ISIN BE0002434091

Data supplied by International Insider.

