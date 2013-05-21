New Issue-SEK prices $1.25 bln 2016 bond

May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Swedish Export Credit Corp (SEK)
Issue Amount $1.25 billion
Maturity Date May 31, 2016
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.843
Yield 0.678 pct
Spread 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 28bp
over UST
Payment Date May 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofA Marrill Lynch, Barclays, Mizuho &
Nomura
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Full fees undisclosed
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.