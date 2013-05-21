New Issue- KfW prices 300 mln rand to 2017 bond

May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 300 million rand
Maturity Date October 4, 2017
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 99.823
Reoffer price 99.823
Payment Date May 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct ( 1.4 pct selling & 0.225 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.2 billion rand
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.