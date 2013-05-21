FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Dar Al-Arkan Sukuk prices $450 mln 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
May 21, 2013 / 3:22 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Dar Al-Arkan Sukuk prices $450 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Dar Al-Arkan Sukuk Company Ltd

Guarantor Dar Al-Arkan Real Estate Development Company

Issue Amount $450 million

Maturity Date May 24, 2018

Coupon 5.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.465

Reoffer Yield 5.875 pct

Spread 486.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 502.8bp

over the 0.625 pct april 2018 UST

Payment Date May 24, 2013

Bookrunners (s) Bank Alkhair, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital &

Goldman Sachs International

Lead Manager(s) Masraf Al Rayan & QInvest

Ratings B+ (S&P)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English & Saudi

Notes Launched under issuer’s Trust Certificate

Issuance Programme

ISIN XS0937237831

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
