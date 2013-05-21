FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- OKB prices $1.75 bln 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
May 21, 2013 / 3:22 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- OKB prices $1.75 bln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG

(OKB)

Guarantor Republic of Austria

Issue Amount $1.75 billion

Maturity Date May 29, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.748

Reoffer yield 1.177 pct

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 33.5bp

Over the CT5

Payment Date May 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN US676167BH14

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

