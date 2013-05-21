New Issue- OKB prices $1.75 bln 2018 bond

May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG

(OKB)

Guarantor Republic of Austria

Issue Amount $1.75 billion

Maturity Date May 29, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.748

Reoffer yield 1.177 pct

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 33.5bp

Over the CT5

Payment Date May 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN US676167BH14

