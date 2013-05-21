New Issue- OKB prices $1.75 bln 2018 bond

May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG
Guarantor Republic of Austria
Issue Amount $1.75 billion
Maturity Date May 29, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.748
Reoffer yield 1.177 pct
Spread 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 33.5bp
Over the CT5
Payment Date May 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
