New Issue-Vasakronan prices 50 mln SEK 2018 FRN

May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB
Issue Amount 50 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 28, 2018
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 90bp
Payment Date May 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.