New Issue-Vasakronan prices 50 mln SEK 2018 FRN

May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

Issue Amount 50 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 28, 2018

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 90bp

Payment Date May 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0005218971

Data supplied by International Insider.