New Issue- WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2020 FRN
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue- WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2020 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts

Zentralbank

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date May 15, 2020

Coupon 6-month Euribor + 16bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 16bp

Payment Date May 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) WGZ

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s) &

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000WGZ7G25

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
