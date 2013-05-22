FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 500 mln euro 2028 bond
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2013 / 11:02 AM / in 4 years

New Issue - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 500 mln euro 2028 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 29, 2028

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 98.612

Reoffer price 98.612

Yield 2.487 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche bank,

JPMorgan & LBBW

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AA+ (S&P)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1R06C5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

