New Issue-Unedic prices 1.5 bln euro 2020 bond

May 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Unedic
Guarantor Republic of France
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date May 29, 2020
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.575
Reoffer price 99.575
Yield 1.314 pct
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 15.7
bp over the Interpolated bid yield
FRTR (April 2020 and October 2020)
Payment Date May 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, Helaba, NordLB & Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN
programme
Data supplied by International Insider.