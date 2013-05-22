FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EBRD adds $250 mln to 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2013 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EBRD adds $250 mln to 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

(EBRD)

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date March 16, 2020

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.347

Reoffer price 100.347

Yield 1.446 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & TD securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

The issue size will total $1.25 billion

when fungible

ISIN US29874QCH56

