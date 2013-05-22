New Issue-ADCB Finance prices $7.5 bln 2023 bond

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower ADCB Finance (Cayman) Limited
Guarantor Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC
Issue Amount $7.5 billion
Maturity Date May 28, 2023
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 99.757
Spread 220 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
