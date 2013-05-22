New Issue- ABN AMRO prices 1.0 bln euro 2023 bond

May 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 29, 2023

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.415

Reoffer price 99.415

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 122.6bp

Over the February 2023 DBR

Payment Date May 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, Barclays, Credit Suisse,

Goldman Sachs International & RBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

ISIN XS0937858271

