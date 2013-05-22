New Issue-Sampo prices dual tranche deal

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Sampo Oyj
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 2.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 28, 2015
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 75bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-Month Stibor + 75bp
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 2.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 29, 2018
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 145bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-Month Stibor + 145bp
Common Terms
Payment Date May 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Data supplied by International Insider.