New Issue-Sampo prices dual tranche deal

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Sampo Oyj

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 2.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 28, 2015

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 75bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Stibor + 75bp

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 2.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 29, 2018

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 145bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Stibor + 145bp

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date May 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

