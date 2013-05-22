FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- ADB prices dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2013 / 3:22 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- ADB prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date May 29, 2015

Coupon 1-month flat

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date May 29, 2015

Coupon Fed Funds + 10bp

* * * *

Common terms

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International

& Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
