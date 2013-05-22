New Issue- ADB prices dual tranche deal

May 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date May 29, 2015
Coupon 1-month flat
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date May 29, 2015
Coupon Fed Funds + 10bp
Common terms
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date May 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International
& Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.