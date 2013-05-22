New Issue-KBN adds $250 mln to 2018 FRN

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommunalbank (KBN)
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date February 20, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 18bp
Reoffer price 100.145
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 15bp
Payment Date May 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total $1.15 billion
when fungible
