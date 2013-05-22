FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Societe Generale prices 100 mln SFR 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2013 / 3:42 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Societe Generale prices 100 mln SFR 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Societe Generale

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 19, 2018

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 100.354

Reoffer price 99.854

Payment Date June 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law UK

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN CH0212937228

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

