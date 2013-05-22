New Issue-KDB prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Korea Development Bank (KDB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 30, 2018

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.9

Reoffer price 99.9

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, CMZ, HSBC, UBS &

KDB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

